GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 10th annual Restaurant Week GR was not just a success for the restaurants involved and the food-lovers who partook -- it was a worthwhile learning experience for local culinary students that ended with scholarships to continue their educations.

Experience Grand Rapids announced Tuesday 10 culinary students enrolled in Grand Rapids Community College's culinary program benefited from the contributions from Restaurant Week GR, including a promotion that took a $1 from every meal sold during the event.

Restaurant Week GR ended up donated $16,480 to the Secchia Institute for Culinary Education (SICE) Student Fund at GRCC. The endowed scholarship totals nearly $176,000.

Restaurant Week GR 2019 took place from Aug.t 7 to Aug.t 18, 2019 and more than 70 area restaurants participated.

The 10 students all received $1,000 to support their continued education in GRCC's SICE program. All the students were employed at restaurants that participated in Restaurant Week GR.

“West Michigan has some of the best restaurants in the world, and many have graduates of GRCC’s Secchia Institute for Culinary Education on their teams,” GRCC President Bill Pink said. “The scholarships provided through Grand Rapids’ Restaurant Week help many students overcome financial obstacles, complete their education and find rewarding careers. It’s a great example of a partnership making West Michigan stronger.”

“The donation helped me continue my career,” says Isabella Patterson, 2018 and 2019 scholarship award recipient. “It has allowed me to start my culinary education and have extra time for studying.”

GRCC Secchia Institute for Culinary Education 2019 Student Scholarship Award Winners:

Adela Campos , Judson’s Steakhouse at the B.O.B.

, Judson’s Steakhouse at the B.O.B. Matthew Cook , Brewery Vivant

, Brewery Vivant Garrett Hamilton , Bistro Bella Vita

, Bistro Bella Vita Thomas Hoffman , MeXo

, MeXo Molly Hoseth , Reserve Wine & Food

, Reserve Wine & Food Carley Laubaugh , Bistro Bella Vita

, Bistro Bella Vita Luna Lyder , SpeakEZ Lounge

, SpeakEZ Lounge Isabella Patterson , Cork Wine & Grille

, Cork Wine & Grille Chloe Perham , Palio

, Palio Kezia Stinson, San Chez Bistro

2019 Restaurant Week GR participants featured on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

