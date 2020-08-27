Nearly 60 local restaurants supported in Restaurant Week GR

The 12-day event was able to donate $2,000 to the GRCC Secchia Institute for Culinary Education.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 11th annual Restaurant Week GR (RWGR) has wrapped up and organizers say that nearly 60 local restaurants were supported in the event.

The annual 12-day event looked a little different than year's past, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but was still a success. Organizers said they were able to donate $2,000 to the Grand Rapids Community College Secchia Institute for Culinary Education Student Fund.

This year, more restaurants offered take out options and outdoor dining spaces.

Guest also checked in to participating restaurants with the digital pass -- for every check in, RWGR donated $1 to the endowed scholarship fund.

Since its inception, RWGR has donated more than $150,000 to further the education of local culinary students.

Find more information and statistics from the event on Experience GR's website.

