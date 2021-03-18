Restaurant Week starts in Muskegon

Explore all the lakeshore has to offer

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Lakeshore Restaurant Week kicks off this Friday with 9 consecutive days of dining and take out – with the goal of showing off the many delicious menu items that 14 area restaurants can provide to eager diners.

Whether it’s Grilled Salmon with Lemon Caper Butter from the Hearthstone Bistro, Pasta Primavera from Smash Wine Bar or an Appetite Sampler from Dr. Rolf’s Barbecue – a variety of tantalizing cuisine is being showcased in the Muskegon area.

Organized and promoted by local Cumulus Media – along with the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce – Muskegon Lakeshore Restaurant Weeks begins Friday, March 19th and runs through Saturday, March 27th.

“Spring is almost here and more and more people are seeing light at the end of the Covid 19 tunnel. It felt like the right time to showcase Muskegon area restaurants,” said Rich Berry, Director of Sales for Cumulus Media - Muskegon. “We all know that it’s been a hard year for restaurants and other businesses. We wanted to give our area restaurants a big shout-out and remind people to frequent them for either dine-in or take-out.”

The 14 participating restaurants have prepared special menu items, with some providing price incentives to customers.

“Lakeshore Restaurant Week is a time for fun. Everyone feels better when they are indulging and the Lakeshore Restaurant Week has always been a great time to enjoy delicious food,” Berry said. “We hope everyone can have a wonderful meal or two this week and support our fantastic restaurants.”

Participating Muskegon Lakeshore Restaurant Week restaurants include:

Walkers Restaurant

· Dr. Rolf’s Barbecue

· The Old Homestead

· Hamburger Mikey

· Glenside Pub

· Smash Wine Bar & Bistro

Pub 111

· Soul Filled Eatery

· Hearthstone Bistro

· The Factory

· Lake House Waterfront Grille

· Northside Pub

· Pizza Ranch