Restaurants, bars begin opening today

LANSING, Mich. — On Monday, June 1, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-110, moving Michigan into stage four of reopening.

“With this order, I find it reasonable and necessary to move the state to Stage 4 of the Michigan Safe Start Plan,” the order reads. “As a result, Michiganders are no longer required to stay home. Instead, certain businesses will remain closed and specific activities that present a 3 heightened risk of infection will remain prohibited.”

Under this order, Whitmer ended the stay at home order, allowing some nonessential businesses to reopen. The food industry is one of those allowed to start up and running this month.

Today, restaurants and bars across the state can reopen with outdoor and indoor seating, although some restrictions will apply.

All restaurants and bars that do open will have capacity restrictions, and guests from different households will have to stay at a six foot distance from one another.

“Michiganders must continue to wear face coverings when in enclosed public spaces and should continue to take all reasonable precautions to protect themselves, their co-workers, their loved ones, and their communities,” the order reads.”

Restaurants were closed early in the year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As cases begin to slow, Whitmer has slowly been opening up the state.

On Friday, June 5, Whitmer also announced that hair salons and spas can start reopening June 15.

