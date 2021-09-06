Resting easier: Kelloggsville gets new chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace

The organization delivers beds to kids that don't have a place to sleep of their own.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Volunteers gather in a parking lot on Division Avenue. Across the street sits Kelloggsville Middle School.

The sound of drills and saw blades fill the air. They are all gathered to make bed frames which will eventually be delivered to children in need in the surrounding neighborhood.

It's the first build day for the new Kelloggsville chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. SHP has chapters scattered around West Michigan, but the newest was created after a student noticed her classmates didn't have a space of their own to sleep.

"Because of that one student who had a heart for her classmates we are here building beds for others that need it," says Chapter President Craig Van Hill. "It’s just incredible to know that this started just because one person, one student said I want to do something to help someone.”

Van Hill says teachers had noticed poor academic performance from students without their own beds. Some are sleeping on floors or couches, others share one bed with other siblings.

According to the Sleep in Heavenly Peace website, across the United States, 2-3% of kids don't have a bed to call their own. This can have a serious impact on a child's development:

Poor sleep can lead to hyperactivity issues as early as age 5

In teenagers, anxiety and depression are linked to poor sleeping habits 27% and 69% of the time

Kids who don't sleep well don't grow as well as their peers

Kids who get good sleep tend to get sick less frequently

Plenty of sleep usually translates to better grades, improved emotional health and a healthier home life

Sleep is a sort of "recharge" time for body and mind, and if it's not adequate there are negative physical and mental effects

During sleep, cells can repair themselves, leading to better physical health

The brain and body release important hormones during a good night's sleep, leading to better physical and emotional health

Kids who don't get enough sleep tend to struggle with irritability, forgetfulness and emotional regulation

Kids who are sleep deprived tend to struggle with being overweight or obese

SHP chapters work within their own neighborhoods to help struggling children. Click these links to check out the local chapters in West Michigan:

