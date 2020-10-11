Restoration efforts planned for Rosa Parks Circle ahead of 20th anniversary

The $2 million project is being funded by private and public sources, and construction is planned to begin in the spring of 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 2021 marks 20 years of Rosa Parks Circle serving as Grand Rapids’ town square. To celebrate that milestone, a local volunteer group is leading efforts to restore and preserve the park.

The $2 million project is being funded by private and public sources, and is being led by Ecliptic at Rosa Parks Circle Conservatory. The group says the construction is planned to begin in the spring of 2021 and should be done in early September.

“Public spaces have been and will continue to be a vital part of our society and the proposed restoration project intends to restore, elevate and preserve Ecliptic for the next century,” said Tripp Frey, leader of the Conservatory. “In its first 20 years, it has become a beating heart of downtown Grand Rapids. Our goal with this effort is to preserve its integrity and beauty for future generations to experience and enjoy.”

The project will renovate current artwork and park structures and upgrade each feature with new, durable materials.

In its 19 years as the city’s town square, Rosa Parks Circle has held festivals, concerts, rallies, and more. According to the conservatory, the amount of use the park has received has surpassed original expectations, with almost two thirds more foot traffic than planned.

“Ecliptic at Rosa Parks Circle has hosted numerous important moments in Grand Rapids history since its installation in 2000,” said Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. President Tim Kelly. “Over 700,000 visitors each year use the park for recreation, entertainment, civic gatherings and much needed breathing space in a growing city. It’s imperative that we all contribute to the well-being of this asset.”

To learn more about the renovation and fundraising efforts, click here.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.