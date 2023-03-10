Grand Rapids' project to 'restore the rapids' faces redesign

The City of Grand Rapids has withdrawn its permit application with EGLE and will now work with the state to come up with a new design for the rapids project.

"We're still committed to seeing rapids restored in the river, though, and on a scaled back version," said City Engineer Tim Burkman.

Grand Rapids is withdrawing its permit application with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy so the city can go back to the design phase to address two main concerns the state had with the project.

Both involved the number of boulders that would be put into the river and certain features that would help create that whitewater effect.

"The more volume you put in the more footprints of river bottom that you impact," said Burkman.

Even though the new look of the plan is unclear Burkman is confident the scaled down version can make a unique experience of whitewater in Grand Rapids, making it a focal point for tourism downtown.

"We just don't know what those features will look like yet, but they'll they'll be features that will produce the look and the sound of rapids, restoring the namesake back to our community," said Burkman.

The plan will still remove four dams in-between Pearl Street and Michigan to make the river better for recreation.

The City of Grand Rapids has wanted to "restore the rapids" for 14 years, and now the goal is to start construction on the scaled down whitewater project next summer.

It'll take at least two construction seasons to complete.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.