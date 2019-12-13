GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Grand Rapids Police Officer, David Leonard had a hard time adapting to life after his career. Trying to turn to resources, he found there weren't many for first responders. That's why he decided to write a book.

Officer Leonard spent his entire career on the streets and his memoir "Real Cop" offers a glimpse into the everyday life of a police officer.

The book documents 26 of the 27 years Leonard spent as a police officer. He joined the force in 1991 after previously working as a deputy in Montcalm County. According to his website, Leonard responsded to more than than 32,000 calls for service.

The memoir's back cover says the book is meant to convey “the heavy personal toll the job takes on America’s police officers” and “provides a rare look at the human side of a typical street cop.” Leonard provides a personal story and perspective that only a career urban beat officer can provide.

You can find David's book on Amazon and on his website.

