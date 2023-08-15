'Return to the River' music and art festival is back for 2 days

The annual summer music and art festival returns to the riverfront on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26 and 27.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Experience the Grand Rapids riverfront in a whole new way as an annual summer music and art festival returns at the end of the month.

Return to the River is a two-day festival that celebrates the riverfront in Downtown Grand Rapids.

The completely free event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 12 p.m. until 11 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 27 from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Over the two days, you can enjoy music, art, performers, rood trucks, walking tours and much more.

The locations for Return to the River include the Sixth Street Park, Canal Park and the 555 Monroe skatepark.

Learn more about the event on their Facebook event page.

