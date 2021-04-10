'Revolutionizing local': 24/7 farmer's market opening in Holland

Cubi Market sells only products made in West Michigan, and it's the first of its kind.

HOLLAND, Mich. — There's a new way of grocery shopping coming to Ottawa County, where you can get locally-sourced food and products 24/7.

Cubi Market sells only products made right here in West Michigan, and it's the first of its kind when it comes to getting farmer's market items without going to the farmer's market.

It was an idea created by Paul Mixa, a chef, who lives in Holland with his family.

"It's all local produce here," Mixa said, "from local farms, bakeries and different merchants."

The business started as an online distributor, where people order local produce at any hour of the day and pick it up at one of Cubi's temperature-controlled locker units. There is one on Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids, and one in Holland on West 17th Street.

The "cubbies" are like refrigerators and are monitored all the time. Once you place your order online, you'll be sent an email that unlocks the locker storing the fresh food you ordered, and there's no specific time that you have to pick it up.

"We go to the farms and bakeries daily and pick up the items," said Mixa, "so it can't get any more fresh than that."

"It's only changing between two hands," he added, "the farmer, and our driver."

Now, the Holland location is opening the market's first in-person store, full of only locally-sourced food and products. On top of fresh produce and meats, the store also sells items like handmade soaps, bath bombs and even cutting boards.

"It really started with the passion we have for local foods," Mixa said, "and for helping our community and being able to support people that work in the community."

"My family has always been about getting local beef, breads and vegetables," he added.

The online option is open 24/7 with pickup available daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Cubi Market store is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., giving people more opportunities to shop like they're at the farmer's market.

"It's about helping farms in the community by giving them multiple outlets to sell multiple days a week," said Mixa. "Our goal is to create more options for people to be able to support the community and support the local farms and merchants."

Cubi Market's store will host a soft-opening on Tuesday, Oct. 5, and a grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 9, both starting at 10 a.m.

