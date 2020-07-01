GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Authorities are now offering a reward, in hopes that someone may step up and provide information that could help them find the person (or persons) who shot and killed a 29-year-old Grand Rapids man Friday.

According to Silent Observer, there is now a $2,500 reward for tips leading to an arrest following the shooting death of Tony Lamarr Stewart.

Stewart was shot outside of Miss Tracy's Liquor Store on Franklin Street SE around 9 p.m. on Jan. 3. Stewart died on Jan. 5 with his family by his side.

"In addition to investigators, the victim's family pleads for anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer," a press release from the police department said.

Investigators are asking anyone who was near Franklin Street and Miss Tracy's around the time of the shooting to contact them.

The Grand Rapids Police Department blocks off Franklin Street SE between Neland Avenue SE and Fuller Avenue SE while they investigate a shooting.

Detectives can be reached directly at 616-456-3400. Information may also be left anonymously through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

