Riders stuck as Sand Lake carnival ride breaks down Friday night

SAND LAKE, Mich. — Riders on the Air Flyer amusement ride at the Sand Lake carnival were briefly stuck on the ride Friday evening when it broke down.

The Air Flyer, which stands over 100 feet tall, carries riders on swings to the top of the tower and rotates. It reportedly broke down around 7 p.m. and left riders stranded until emergency personnel arrived. Police say everyone was evacuated and no one was injured.

The carnival, hosted by Big Rock Amusements, is a traveling carnival service that is available in Michigan, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida and Kentucky. According to Big Rock Amusements, the rides at the fair are inspected by carnival staff as well as state, local and third-party inspectors.

The carnival will run in Sand Lake until Sunday.

