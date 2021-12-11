2 GRFD firefighters injured, multiple residents displaced after apartment fire

Lt. Bill Smith with GRFD says high winds make dealing with structure fires more dangerous for firefighters.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two firefighters were injured in a fire at Ridgewood Apartments Saturday morning.

Authorities say a "significant" fire at the apartment complex broke out just before 9 a.m. Crews from the Grand Rapids Fire Department and the Kentwood Fire Department responded and residents were evacuated.

Two GRFD firefighters were confirmed to have been injured in the fire. One suffered a "traumatic" leg injury and is listed in stable condition, according to Lt. Bill Smith with GRFD. Another firefighter was injured when a ceiling came down on top of him. His condition is unclear at this time, but Smith says both firefighters are in "good care right now."

"These high winds, when we have a structure fire it makes firefighting that much more dangerous, because it makes ventilation and air track moments a little more perilous for our firefighters," Smith said.

Fire personnel say no residents have reported injuries, but multiple people have been displaced due to damage. Authorities believe this displacement could be long-term due to restoration and renovation efforts.

Additional firefighters had to be called in today due to multiple structure fires, Smith said.

It is unclear what caused the fire at this time.

