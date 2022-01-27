GRFD: Fire that left residents displaced, 3 firefighters injured ruled accidental

Officials say the fire started from a gas forced air heating unit. High winds stoked the fire, causing it to spread to other units in the building.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department has concluded an investigation from a Dec. 11 fire that left more than 30 residents displaced and three firefighters injured.

The fire, which took place at Ridgewood Apartments, has been ruled an accident, stemming from a gas forced air heating unit.

The fire began just before 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. It began to spread to other units in the building, which officials say was partially caused by high winds. Although the bulk of the fire had been put out, the wind stoked the fire in other areas, causing it to spread throughout the building.

Three firefighters were confirmed to have been injured in the fire. One suffered a broken ankle after falling down a staircase. Another firefighter, a lieutenant, was injured when a large section of ceiling came down on top of him. And a third firefighter, a captain, sustained smoke inhalation injuries.

"These high winds, when we have a structure fire it makes firefighting that much more dangerous, because it makes ventilation and air track moments a little more perilous for our firefighters," said Lt. Bill Smith with GRFD.

No residents were injured, but more than 30 people have been displaced by the damage. The American Red Cross worked with families to find housing solutions.

Officials originally estimated that it could take months to renovate the damaged building. All 36 units in the building were deemed unfit for occupation.

