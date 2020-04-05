GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is encouraging people who are inexperienced in kayaking and canoeing to stay off local rivers.

Due to recent rain, the rivers currents are running faster than normal -- which makes it difficult to maneuver, according to a post shared to Facebook over the weekend.

The sheriff's office says the rivers are dangerous -- they could have new or shifted obstructions. There have been several water rescues on the Rogue River in Algoma Township, the sheriff's office went on to say.

"Please avoid recreating on the rivers if you are not experienced in kayaking or canoeing until the water flow returns to a slower speed," the post continued.



The sheriff's office also noted that while the temperatures on land may be warming up, the water in the rivers is still very cold. Sudden immersion in cold water can lead to “cold shock.” This is a condition that causes a person who is suddenly exposed to cold water to gasp uncontrollably for up to one minute, raising the possibility of inhaling water.

"Always wear your personal flotation device so that if you get immersed in the cold water, your face is more likely to remain clear, thus limiting the amount of water inhaled," the sheriff's office warned.



For additional information on cold water boating, the sheriff's office provided a link to Cold Water Boot Camp.

Kent County Sheriff's Office Kent County Emergency Management and City of Grand Rapids Emergency ... Management will begin conducting monthly testing of the outdoor warning sirens on May 1 at 12:00pm. The tests will continue the first Friday of each month, May through October, at 12:00pm.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.