PORTLAND, Mich. — Approximately 50 people were forced from their homes Wednesday morning in Portland due to flooding on the Grand River.

The city manager says the waters started to rise around midnight, due to an ice jam.

Those who were evacuated from their homes were given temporary shelters. Around 11:30 a.m., officials said most of the residents were back home.

City and County officials will continue to monitor the situation along the river. Officials encourage people living along the river to monitor water levels. They should evacuate if the water starts to approach their homes.

