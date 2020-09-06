Rivertown Crossings reopening Tuesday with new health and safety guidelines

The mall will now be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Rivertown Crossings Mall in Grandville will reopen Tuesday with new health and safety measures.

To ensure the safety of guests and workers, the mall has implemented several new health and safety protocols. These include hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, more frequent and detailed cleaning and social distancing directions.

Some stores are also offering curbside pickup options.

“We are working diligently to provide a safe, clean environment where people feel comfortable shopping, dining and enjoying their time,” a statement from the mall reads.

According to the statement, the food court will reopen, but adjustments will be made to comply with state orders. Food court tenants are also encouraged to continue carryout and takeout services.

While the mall is reopening, certain services will be unavailable until further notice. These services include valet parking, stroller rentals, play areas and mall-operated carousels.

Rivertown Crossing was closed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Monday, June 1, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order to move Michigan into stage four of reopening, thus ending the stay at home order.

