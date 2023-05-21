US 131 back open after MSP cruiser involved in crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We're working to learn more about a crash involving a Michigan State Police crusier.
13 On Your Side crews saw what appeared to be damage from a driver hitting a MSP cruiser.
At least three damaged cars were observed on NB US-131 between Hall Street and Burton.
The road was closed just after 11:30 last night... for more than three hours while crews cleared the scene.
MSP has not shared any information about the crash.
We'll continue to update you with the latest on-air and online.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.