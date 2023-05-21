US 131 back open after MSP cruiser involved in crash

The road was closed just after 11:30 last night... for more than three hours while crews cleared the scene.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We're working to learn more about a crash involving a Michigan State Police crusier.

13 On Your Side crews saw what appeared to be damage from a driver hitting a MSP cruiser.

At least three damaged cars were observed on NB US-131 between Hall Street and Burton.

The road was closed just after 11:30 last night... for more than three hours while crews cleared the scene.

MSP has not shared any information about the crash.

