Standoff situation on city's SW side ends peacefully

The suspect came out and was arrested without incident around 3 p.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A standoff situation on the city's southwest side ended peacefully Saturday afternoon, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Police say they responded to a domestic situation on Butterworth Street SW, that resulted in a man barricading himself inside a home.

Roads were closed for close to an hour while police negotiated the man out of the home. He came out and was arrested without incident around 3 p.m.

Police say its unclear what charges the man faces, but they are calling this a mental health crisis situation.

