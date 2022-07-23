x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Standoff situation on city's SW side ends peacefully

The suspect came out and was arrested without incident around 3 p.m.
Credit: Jacob Feuerstein, WZZM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A standoff situation on the city's southwest side ended peacefully Saturday afternoon, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department

Police say they responded to a domestic situation on Butterworth Street SW, that resulted in a man barricading himself inside a home. 

Roads were closed for close to an hour while police negotiated the man out of the home. He came out and was arrested without incident around 3 p.m.

Police say its unclear what charges the man faces, but they are calling this a mental health crisis situation.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Puppy found living in Muskegon Co. storage unit humanely euthanized