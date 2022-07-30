Ionia County road reopens after several hours due to critical incident

Stage Road reopened just after 4:30 p.m.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Emergency crews were on scene in Ionia County due to a critical incident for hours Saturday afternoon.

Ionia County Central Dispatch posted on their Facebook page at 11:41 a.m. Saturday, asking drivers to avoid the area of Stage Road, north of Nickleplate Road. The road reopened shortly after 4:30 p.m. this afternoon.

******Road is now back open, be safe out there!*********** Please avoid the area of Stage Rd north of Nickleplate Rd... Posted by Ionia County Central Dispatch E911 on Saturday, July 30, 2022

13 ON YOUR SIDE is still working to learn more about this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

