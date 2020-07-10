Road Commission: Shake your mailbox before winter hits

"By checking now, you can ensure that your mailbox and post are stable and are able to survive all winter."

MICHIGAN, USA — With snow season just around the corner, the Ottawa County Road Commission is reminding everyone to check on the structural integrity of their mailboxes.

Every year, mailboxes get damaged and destroyed during snow removal as snow gets thrown off plow blades. The road commission said giving mailboxes a shake now could prevent them from being damaged later.

“Shaking your mailbox is an important way to tell if your mailbox and post are secure and to avoid damage from the impact of flying snow this winter,” said Alex Doty, Communications Administrator with Ottawa County Road Commission. “If your mailbox and post is in good condition, there is a good chance that it can withstand the force of plowed snow.

Over time, mailbox posts can rot or become wobbly, leading them to snap or be toppled in the winter months when they get hit by snow from plows. That’s why the road commission says property owners should check on their mailboxes sooner rather than later. If a mailbox is loose, it should be repaired or replaced by winter.

"By checking now, you can ensure that your mailbox and post are stable and are able to survive all winter,” Doty said.

The road commission said that property owners whose mailboxes get damaged from its equipment during winter maintenance operations may receive a new standard mailbox or a single wood post are one of its four garage locations. However, the property owner is responsible for removing the damaged mailbox and installing the new one.

For more information about the road commission's mailbox replacement policy, go to http://www.ottawacorc.com/resources/.

