Kent, Ottawa county road crews continue cleanup efforts in neighborhood areas

Road commission officials are asking neighborhoods to help keep storm drains and catch basins clear so flowing water has a place to go.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Snow plow drivers in Kent and Ottawa County are heading back into neighborhoods Tuesday to focus on the cleanup of local roads.

A warmup is on the way, and some areas could see flooding depending.

That's why the road crews are working to scrape off the hard pack and push back snow on drainage.

Here are some ways you can help the cleanup go smoothly:

Tips for Cleanup Efforts

When cleaning up driveways, make sure you deposit snow on your own property, and do not push/blow/shovel snow into or across the street. Doing so is unlawful and could result in fines.



As crews work to clean up subdivisions, make sure you keep vehicles parked off of the road. Vehicles parked along the road hinder winter maintenance cleanup efforts as it makes it impossible for us to push snow back.



With snowmelt likely to occur later this week due to the warmup, we encourage residents to make sure their storm drains are kept clear of snow and ice. Keeping these clear will make sure the rain and melted water have a place to go and will minimize localized road flooding.

