Kent Co. road crews prepare for incoming snow

Drivers are being encouraged to reduce their speeds, as roads may be slippery and visibility could be low as snow makes its way across West Michigan.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — With snow heading into West Michigan this weekend, the Kent County Road Commission says crews are preparing to help keep roads clear.

The commission says highways will be handled first, then primary roads and local roads. Neighborhoods will likely not see road crews on Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Newaygo, Oceana, Lake and Mason counties through 4 p.m. Saturday. While these areas are expected to receive the brunt of the snow, with two to four inches expected, Muskegon, Ottawa and Kent counties could see one to two inches in places. This system will work its way through West Michigan Saturday morning and early afternoon, with snow tapering off into the early evening hours.

With this in mind, the road commission is encouraging drivers to reduce their speeds. Roads could be slippery due to this snow and visibility could be low at times. Drivers should give themselves extra time to travel.

On Sunday morning, a similar round of snow is expected. Most of that snow will fall south of Ottawa and Kent counties, but snowfall is still anticipated across West Michigan. Widespread snowfall is expected Monday.

Be sure to check our weather forecast to stay up to date with the latest weather conditions impacting you.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.