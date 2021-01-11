Kaharrie Pureifoy took the hit during the first game of this football season.

A local high school football player is excited to be cleared to play sports again after putting in a lot of hard work over the last two months.

Wayland Union High School student athlete Kaharrie Pureifoy suffered a concussion at the beginning of the football season and his doctors say he's ready to play basketball soon.

"I'm feeling great," he says. "I have no headaches and no pain."

He's come a long way from his injury in late August. He's been working on himself ever since in physical, occupational and speech therapy at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital.



"In speech therapy, we do a lot of stuff with the brain, learning and stuff," Kaharrie says.

After taking the hit in his first game of the season, his care team has been making sure his memory, focus and endurance is ready for a full day of school, which he accomplished last week.



"He's done a great job in therapy," speech pathologist Steven Jaeger says. "He's been a motivated guy, especially to get back to school... I do have experience where some kids I work for months and months, and others I work with for only four to eight weeks. It does just vary."

Now that Kaharrie is feeling stronger, his doctors say he's ready for the upcoming basketball season with Wayland Union High School.



"I'm so happy I was cleared for basketball," he says. "I don't know what I'd do without playing any sports right now."

His mom Angela Moore says she's excited for her son to hit the court.

"I'm so grateful and thankful everyday that he's making a recovery and progressing," she says.

But as for the football field, she has her reservations. She still remembers their first days in the hospital when Kaharrie could barely walk and talk.



"When he does step on the field again, I'm not going to lie, my heart is going to be racing and pounding every second of the game," she says "I give it all to God and ask for God's help to protect him."

Kaharrie knows his mom is on his side, though.

"I'm his number one fan, and I'm willing to stand behind my child 100 percent," she says.

He's looking forward to being back on a team and keeping his head up.



"It's just a minor setback for a major comeback, you should just look forward to the positive things and just stay optimistic," he says.

Jaeger says he plans to discharge Kaharrie within the next week or so from speech therapy, and he's expecting his other therapists to do the same soon.

Both Kaharrie and his mom say they are grateful for the support they've received from friends and family.

"It's been a blessing and I just thank God," he says.

RELATED VIDEO: Wayland Union football player suffers head injury in first game of the season

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.