Michiganders with suspended licenses could be eligible for restoration at upcoming clinic

A free legal clinic is taking place next Wednesday, March 22, at Lifequest Urban Outreach in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michiganders with suspended licenses may be able to hit the roads again soon.

The Secretary of State and the AG's office will help people have their licenses restored following a change in state law.

Those who are planning to attend are encouraged to register by the end of day Monday, March 20. Walk-ins will be welcomed between noon and 4 p.m. only.

For more information and to register, you can visit the Road to Restoration website or dial 2-1-1.

