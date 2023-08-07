Roads closed in Algoma due to crash involving motorcycle

Initial investigation on scene shows the motorcycle and car collided at the intersection.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Northland Dr and 13 Mile Road are closed in Algoma Township due to a crash Monday afternoon around 4 p.m.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said the crash involved a car and a motorcycle. Initial investigation on scene shows the motorcycle and car collided at the intersection.

The crash occurred in the intersection and the Kent County Sheriff's Office advised on Twitter that people driving in the area will experience delays, they did not have any further information at this time.

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP | Northland Dr & 13 Mile Rd will be closed due to a crash at the intersection. You will experience delays. pic.twitter.com/LcpieE4VGu — Kent County Sheriff's Office (@KentSheriff) August 7, 2023

