GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — September is here, the air is getting cooler, school is back in session and Robinette's Apple Haus has opened its corn maze.

Fall is officially here.

This year's corn maze is in the shape of an astronaut and it features a moon and the '50 years.' The maze is in honor of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11's first moon landing.

Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin set foot on the moon on July 20, 1969.

The maze is open seven days a week.

The hours are Monday - Thursday from 10 a.m. to last entry at 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to last entry at 6 p.m. and Sunday noon to last entry at 6 p.m.

In past years, the maze has taken the form of Albanese gummy bears, Curious George, Snoopy and the state of Michigan.

