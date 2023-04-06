Ottawa Co. issues flood warning in Robinson Twp.

Ottawa County residents are being reminded not to drive into or walk through flood water to avoid being swept away.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County Emergency Management issued a flood warning in Robinson Township Thursday morning. This comes after heavy rainfall pummeled West Michigan, causing flooding across the region.

The Emergency Management Unit said the Grand River is expected to reach the minor flood stage by Friday afternoon. By Saturday night, the river is expected to reach 16 feet, and is currently measuring about 13 feet.

Residents in the area should expect to see standing water and flooding into the weekend.

Severe storms rolled across West Michigan Wednesday morning, bringing damaging winds and downpours.

Other areas experiencing flooding in West Michigan include Kalamazoo, Plainwell and Plainfield Township in Grand Rapids. The Kalamazoo Growlers field is entirely underwater as of Thursday morning, and several homes along the Grand River in Kent County are being impacted.

Ottawa County residents are being reminded not to drive into or walk through flood water to avoid being swept away. There were at least two instances of that happening in Kent County in the last two days.

To report damage or receive non-emergency services during the week, call 211. To report damage or receive non-emergency services on the weekend, call Ottawa County Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911.

More information will be provided by the Ottawa County Emergency Management Unit as the river crests.

