'Rock Your Curves' event to host all-body lingerie fashion show in downtown Grand Rapids

There will be drag performances, pole dance performances, burlesque dancing and more.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new pride event focusing on body-positivity is coming to downtown Grand Rapids.

Naughty Bettie is an all-inclusive lingerie and photography studio located on Curve Street. As a way to empower people of all shapes and sizes, they have created an event called "Rock Your Curves."

Working with the community and local vendors, the event is blocking off part of Curve Street for a special event on Saturday, June 26 from noon to 5 p.m.

"We'll have our fashion show, which is going to showcase models of all genders, ages, sexualities, abilities and ethnicities," said Nicholette Drigss, Store Manager at Naughty Bettie.

"So it's really just to kind of show off a bunch of different bodies in lingerie," she added.

Scarlett Rose will be performing in drag at the event. She said she's excited to be a part of an event like this.

"We're welcoming everybody, every body type, every gender, every skin color, just to come in and feel welcome, and feel safe," Scarlett said.

Nicholette Driggs said they are suggesting 16 and older as the appropriate age to attend, but adds that it is up to the parents' discretion.

"We feel that all people, no matter what your body size is, your body type is, your age or your gender, or your gender expression, we all deserve to feel beautiful," said Driggs.

