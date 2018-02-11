ROCKFORD, Mich. – The Rockford American Legion building is for sale and the future of the 99-year-old chapter is in jeopardy.

10-years ago Post 102 moved from their downtown Rockford location to a new building along Northland Drive.

Leaders thought profits from banquets and special events would pay the mortgage and operating expenses. But revenue never matched expectations.

A fund drive launched in August of 2017 did not raise enough to bail them out of their financial difficulties.

If no one buys the building, the bank could foreclose on the mortgage, and whether it is sold or seized by the bank, it is not clear where Post 102 might relocate or if other west Michigan American Legion chapters will absorb the membership.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM