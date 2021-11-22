Rockford elementary teacher dies unexpectedly

Superintendent Dr. Michael Shibler said that Schadeck "was a favorite among many students and colleagues alike."

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The community is mourning Rockford teacher Steven Schadeck after he died unexpectedly on Friday.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Shibler sent an email to parents announcing the loss, saying that Schadeck "was a favorite among many students and colleagues alike."

Schadeck taught first grade at Valley View Elementary and worked in the Rockford Public Schools district for 17 years.

"We will all miss him very much and will spend many difficult moments grieving his loss. We understand that your family may need support processing this sad news," said Shibler in the email.

The district has had virtual counselors available for students working to process the loss. Parents are encouraged to be patient with students during this time.

The cause of death has not yet been released.

