Rockford Freshman Center, High School to close for 2 weeks due to COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Rockford Freshman Center and Rockford High school will be closed for the next 14 days, Superintendent Michael Shibler announced Saturday.

In an email sent to Rockford Public Schools (RPS) stakeholders, Shibler said that over the past two weeks 416 RPS students grades 9 through 12 have quarantined and 17 have been placed in isolation due to testing positive for COVID-19.

As a result, Shibler said he received a call from leaders of the Kent County Health Department, who encouraged Shibler to close the Rockford Freshman Center and Rockford High School for the next two weeks.

“They believe (closing the buildings) will stop the spread of the virus as it did earlier this fall at Caledonia High School,” Shibler’s email reads.

The two buildings will be closed from Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 23.

“Starting this Monday, students will return to the same remote instructional model we used for the first 12 days of this school year,” the email continues. “In anticipation of having to return to remote teaching and learning, we had already made plans for more robust instruction in a remote setting."

Teachers will be working from their classrooms, and students are expected to be home to participate in live online instruction.

Families of students who attend school at the buildings are asked to contact their respective school office if they have questions about returning to remote learning.

