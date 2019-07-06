ROCKFORD, Mich. — A new rectory and additional classrooms are part of an expansion project getting underway at Our Lady of Consolation parish in Rockford.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place on Friday for a 9,600-square-foot addition to the parish school. The $3.4 million project will add six classrooms to the school, which has a current enrollment of 330 students.

“The growth in Rockford is incredible; many families are moving to Rockford,’’ Rev. Anthony S. Russo said. “To accommodate that growth, we realized that we needed a larger facility.’’

Other upgrades include additional restrooms, a school bus loop and entry and 73 new parking spaces.

Three portable classrooms located where the addition is planned will be removed later this month.

The project is slated to be finished in early January of 2020. Students will begin using the new classrooms when they return from Christmas break.

Students and teachers provided the backdrop for Friday’s groundbreaking, which was attended by Most Rev. David Walkowiak, bishop of the Diocese of Grand Rapids.

Walkowiak said the expansion will foster “continued vitality in years to come.’’

“We come together today with thanks for the many blessings that have enabled this community of faith to thrive,’’ Walkowiak told those attending the groundbreaking.

Russo, pastor at Our Lady of Consolation, said the expansion is part of a master plan that’s been in the works since 2009.

“We’re very excited to see this come to fruition, to see the progress here today,’’ Russo said.

Work has already gotten underway on a new, four-bedroom rectory. It will house parish priests and have room for retired members of the clergy.

Our Lady of Consolation, located at 4865 Eleven Mile Road NE, has 1,680 registered families.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.