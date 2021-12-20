Rockford police officer resigns amid crash investigation

Former Lt. Aaron Sawyer, a 19-year veteran of the force, was placed on administrative leave with the department back on Dec. 9 but has since resigned.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — A lieutenant with the Rockford Department of Public Safety has resigned after being placed on administrative leave earlier this month.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says while it can’t comment on any open investigations, the department is investigating a hit and run crash that happened shortly after midnight on December 9 near 28th Avenue and Baldwin Street in Georgetown Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says it has been working with the Rockford Department of Public Safety to investigate the crash.

No one was hurt in the crash.

We’re told deputies checked two different addresses to try and find the alleged car involved in the crash but have not had any luck.

Sawyer was arrested for driving while intoxicated back in 2015 in Plainfield Township.

During his arrest back then, deputies say Sawyer was driving "super drunk" with a high blood alcohol content of .17 or above which is twice the legal limit.

Court records show Sawyer was given a suspended sentence after pleading guilty.

As long as Sawyer was successful on probation he would not have to serve any jail time.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says that is usually what first-time OWI offenses receive and is a fairly typical sentence.

13 ON YOUR SIDE asked the city why he was still employed after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated, and they said the previous administration made that decision.

