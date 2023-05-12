Rockford school bus damaged in crash

Police say there were no children on the bus.

PLAINFIELD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich — A Rockford Public Schools' bus has severe damage after crashing into a tree Friday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Northland Drive NE, and south of West River Drive NE.

Police say no children were on the bus at the time but have not said if the driver was injured in the crash.

