Amid rising prices, Hart Tree Farm set to reopen Saturday with only minor price increases

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Though the family-owned business that’s been a staple of West Michigan for more than 70 years is experiencing price markups, the owner of Hart Tree Farm is working to make sure his trees stay affordable this Christmas.

“Fertilizer costs last year doubled,” said owner Tom Hart. “Herbicide and insecticide – some of that went up 300%. And of course, we all know fuel is up substantially.”

Hart gave an example that a barrel of glyphosate – a chemical used in the herbicide Roundup – used to cost him $300. Today, it now costs about $1,500 – finding it at $1,200 is considered a deal.

Though factors like price increases are coupled with the price of labor, he said his standard tree prices are only seeing a 4% increase – keeping his standard trees in the $60 range. His more premium trees will increase anywhere from 8 to 11 percent. Hart, reflecting on his father’s business, said it’s important to have honest prices.

“We've had customers who have come here for 50 years – they bring in their grandkids, so we try to be fair,” he said. “We want that business back and it is a holiday, and we want everybody to purchase a tree.”

In comparison to big-box stores, Hart said fresh-cut trees last longer.

Today, shoppers are still able to chop down their own trees – something he hopes will carry on.

“It’s all about continuing the business for the tradition, and the people that come out and cut,” Hart said. “It is a labor of love. I enjoy growing trees, and hopefully, my family can continue.”

Hart Tree Farm encompasses 120 acres in Rockford, and is set to open Saturday, Nov. 19. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

