ROCKFORD, Mich. - A new and elegant experience is coming to downtown Rockford in the next year and a half.

Orion Real Estate Solutions announced Tuesday morning that a new boutique hotel will be built downtown Rockford.

The 54-room “Hotel Rose” is a classically designed three-story building with guest rooms and elegant suites on the second and third floors. The ground floor will feature an indoor pool, fitness center, 170-seat banquet room, parlor, lobby bar, and restaurant. Curbside drop-off, designated parking, and an expansive front porch are all included in the concept.

Before entering the front doors, guests will be taken back by the turn-of-the century front porch with circa 1900’s wooden tables, chain-hung chandeliers, and rocking chairs. Bike storage for guests and pedestrians is also included on site.

A view of Hotel Rose from Main Street. The 54-room boutique hotel should be finished by fall 2020.

Courtesy rendering

The City of Rockford, Ghafari/Concept Design, and ORES have funded a parking study to evaluate the location and scope of a parking deck in the downtown core. This will be a separate project and will deliver public parking. Findings from the study will be shared with the public upon finalizing design and location.

ORES is the developer/owner of Hotel Rose. Orion Construction is the General Contractor. Ghafari/Concept Design is the architect. AHC+Hospitality has been named as the hotel manager.

The project is expected to begin this fall and is expected to open in fall 2020.

Hotel Rose will deliver approximately 80 employment opportunities for the City of Rockford in the hospitality, service, management, and restaurant segments.

