Corner Bar temporarily closes after employee gets COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Corner Bar in Rockford, Mich. shutdown operations Thursday, May 21 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The bar shared the news on its Facebook page in a post that read in part, "We have an employee who tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday. He contracted the virus through a family member and voluntarily got tested before showing any symptoms."

The bar said the employee has not worked since the positive test was confirmed in his household, "so we do believe his exposure risk is very minimal to our staff and he does not have contact with patrons."

The restaurant said it is in contact with the county health department and they are working together to plan the steps moving forward.

As of Wednesday the state of Michigan reported a total of 53,009 cases of COVID-19 and 5,060 deaths. In Kent County, the state is reporting 3,036 and 60 deaths.

