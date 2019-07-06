ROCKFORD, Mich. - What's up with all the ducks?

There are hundreds decorated ducks on display in the windows of downtown Rockford businesses. There are on display and will eventually race in the river for the Rockford Rotary's fundraiser during the Start of the Summer Celebration.

Organizers have several trophies to award the ducks, which were decorated by business owners, community members and families in town, including "Most Popular" for the duck who gets the most votes during the online voting before. It will run until June 10. Vote for your favorite duck here.

The ducks range from Game of Thrones-inspired to a miniature home built to scale over the duck to even a completely fur-covered duck that resembled a cat.

On Saturday, June 15, at 6 p.m. all ducks, except those whose owners do not want them to get wet, including "naked" ducks will be placed in the river at the Rockford Dam and "race' down to Sowerby Park. A trophy will be awarded to the fastest decorated duck and fastest undecorated duck, as well as the slowest duck.

Rockford Rotary is a non-profit organization made up of local business leaders that volunteer their time and money to support several local projects in the Rockford community. The duck race has become one of Rotary's biggest fundraisers over the last few years, growing from 44 ducks in 2016 to 219 ducks this year.

