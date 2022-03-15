Former Rockford Police Lt. sentenced in one county, to accept plea deal in another in hit-and-run crash

Aaron Sawyer is charged with failing to report and leaving the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Ottawa County.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The former Rockford police lieutenant charged with making a false report to Grand Rapids police appeared in court Monday.

Aaron Sawyer is charged with failing to report and leaving the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Ottawa County.

He pleaded guilty to that charge last month and was sentenced to nine months probation.

Sawyer was also charged with making a false police report in Grand Rapids after saying someone hit him in his Rockford Police issued vehicle but police found that not to be true.

Sawyer was in court yesterday where he agreed to a settlement conference hearing.

He has since resigned from his position with the department in December and was previously charged with driving while intoxicated in 2015.

Sawyer was with the police force for 19 years.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.