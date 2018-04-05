ROCKFORD, Mich - After a year of operation, observing dining habits and listening to feedback from Rockford patrons, Essence Restaurant Group has decided to change its Green Well Rockford restaurant concept to a more family-friendly option called Rockford Riverside Grille.

Rockford Riverside Grille offers the delicious food that Essence restaurants—The Green Well Gastro Pub, Grove and Bistro Bella Vita—are known for, but the venue will offer a fun, family-dining atmosphere that better fits the downtown Rockford dining scene.

Although The Green Well brand was well-received, Essence leaders knew that the downtown area could benefit from a comfortable grille that highlighted its prime location on the Rogue River, along with a better overall value.

“Over the course of our first year of operations in Rockford we collected a lot of honest feedback from our patrons, so we took that to heart and decided to offer a new concept that we feel will be a better fit for the area,” said Essence Restaurant Group managing partner James Berg. “We love Rockford and want to continue establishing our roots and be here for the long haul, so we’re hopeful this re-imagining of the space will help drive more traffic to this destination in downtown Rockford.”

The Rockford Riverside Grille will offer a kids’ menu and more American-inspired comfort dishes like nachos, bacon-wrapped meatloaf, grilled salmon, hand-crafted sandwiches, salads and more. In addition, they will present live music on the patio this spring in time for the patio-dining season.

Chef Dan Blanchard joined 13 On Your Side at Noon to talk about the new menu. He also shared a recipe for their Smoked Brisket.

You can learn more about Rockford Riverside Grille on their website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM