In the movie Major League, "Wild Thing" Ricky Vaughn, played by Charlie Sheen, eventually had to learn how to throw a fastball down the middle of the plate.

In reality, "Wild Thing" Quinn Nordin (who a year ago sported the same haircut as Sheen's character from the movie) is working on figuring out the same concept in regards to kicking a football.

Nordin, Michigan's unique, never-bashful kicker from Rockford, has one of the strongest legs in the country. That was known in high school, when he was the top-ranked place kicker in America and a specialist whose recruitment was deemed important enough by Jim Harbaugh that a coaching visit with an overnight stay followed.

After sitting out his freshman season in 2016, Nordin began his much-anticipated college career with a bang: He buried four field goals, including two from at least 50 yards out, in the opener against Florida. By Week 3, he'd made 11 field goals, the most of any player in the country.

But, eventually, he began to struggle.

"Accuracy is something I really want to hone in on," Nordin said recently. "Not really how far it goes. That's never really the problem. We had a better spring this year than we did last year as a group.

"It was really good, just not where I want to be."

Nordin's first year as Michigan's kicker featured plenty of positives. His 19 field goals tied for second all-time on the program's single-season list. His six makes of 40 yards or more tied for second on the all-time list.

If he repeats his 2017 total in 2018, he'll already be inside the top 10 on the school's all-time field goals made list.

Still, there were issues.

Nordin was streaky and, at times, messy. He missed an extra point at Penn State. Then again against Minnesota. And against Ohio State. After starting year out on fire, Nordin made just one of four1 of 4 on field goal attempts during the team's final six regular-season games before bouncing back with a 4-for-4 day in the Outback Bowl.

"Getting through stretches where you're doing good and then you're doing bad, to be able to re-spark yourself," Nordin says. "That's the key. ... When you're hot, you're hot; when you're cold, you're cold. I think I missed six or seven this spring. But when I missed, the No. 1 goal was to never miss the next one."

That all nearly exploded during Michigan's win at Maryland in November when Nordin missed his third straight field goal attempt before finding himself the target of a fiery Jim Harbaugh on the sideline shortly afterward.

Nordin is the first to admit he's an emotional football player. Harbaugh snapped at him to get his stuff together and make the next one. Nordin responded, with fire, telling his coach he'd be fine.

The exchange drew attention. But it was also an example of why Nordin wanted to play for Harbaugh. He loved it.

"I'm an intense guy for a kicker you could say. Coach is an intense guy. I love the game, he loves the game. He wants to win, I want to win," he says. "It was awesome, I loved it. It lit a little fire under my ass I could say."

This was, above all, his biggest focus during spring ball. If he missed a kick, regardless of the situation, he put everything he had into making the next one. Knowing full well that one miss can linger into two or three if you let it.

He says the process went well, as he made sure any miss was followed by a successful kick.

Distance isn't everything, something he's learning. Consistency is the most important thing.

"I think the first day we missed like three," he said. "Then we went the rest of spring and (we were great) and then the last day we missed like three again. But it was great to see the group get back out there and rock the ball again.

"Fishing and kicking are my two favorite things to do. So I can't really complain."

Consistency is Nordin's challenge in 2018, but he'll have added duties as well.

First, he has to break in a new holder. Nordin couldn't heap enough praise on now-graduated Michigan holder Garrett Moores for the job he did a year ago as an underrated part of placekicking.

Michigan's worked a number of holders through spring practice — punters Brad Robbins and Will Hart, snapper Andrew Robinson and running back Joe Hewlett — though no one has settled into the spot just yet.

He also plans to add kickoff duties to his arsenal, as the Wolverines are replacing kickoff specialist James Foug this season.

And through it all, he knows he still has one of the strongest legs around. Nordin's long this spring was from 61 yards.

There will be time for that this season, he knows. But the other stuff is far more important.

"Missed PAT's is not what a great player does," Nordin said. "I was young, you could say, that happens. We'll see what happens (now). This is a huge year for the team and myself. It's going to be fun.

"And they'll let me rip a couple deep ones hopefully."

Contact Nick Baumgardner: nbaumgardn@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter nickbaumgardner.

Download our Wolverines Xtra app for free on Apple and Android devices!

© Detroit Free Press