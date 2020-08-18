Authorities issue endangered missing advisory for Rockford teen

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old Rockford girl who is considered missing and endangered.
Maya Gabrielle Sippel was last seen Monday. She was seen leaving her home in the area of S. Main and E. Division in Rockford, according Michigan State Police.
MSP issued an endangered missing advisory for the teen. Authorities said she last seen getting into a car with an unknown person. The car was small, green, and had a loud exhaust, MSP said.
Sippel is described as 5'1" and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has braces. Sippel was last seen wearing a sweatshirt and shorts.
If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or the Rockford Department of Public Safety at 616-866-9557.
