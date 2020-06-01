ROCKFORD, Mich. — Monday afternoon a crash between a car and a garbage truck shut down 10 Mile Road in Rockford between Childsdale Avenue NE and Oak Street.

The crash also took down a power pole in the area. The road will remain closed until Consumers Energy can get the pole fixed.

No one was injured in the incident.

