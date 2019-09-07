ROCKFORD, Mich. — The 15th annual Rockford Area Kids Triathlon is this Saturday, July 13. Children compete against others in their age group for swimming, biking and running.

The event is at Rockford High School and is organized by Michigan State Police Lt. Kevin Sweeney as a way for young people to have a positive interaction with law enforcement and to promote exercise. Police officers, first responders and firefighters volunteer at the event.

Registration is available one hour before the first race which is at 9 a.m. Saturday. The older children compete first.

There are seven age groups and participants must check in one hour before their event begins. The youngest age group is the last to compete. Every child will receive a t-shirt and medal. The top three winners in each age group receive a trophy at the awards ceremony after all the age groups compete.

Registration is $20 and the proceeds benefit Special Olympics Michigan. Special Olympics athletes can participate free of charge.

Contact F/Lt. Kevin Sweeney at Michigan State Police sweeney@michigan.gov or (517) 719-1195 with questions or registration information.

