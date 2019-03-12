ROCKFORD, Mich. — A bus driver from Rockford Public Schools was named the 2019 Education Support Staff Professional of the Year by the Michigan Department of Education.

Russ Clark is involved in making sure the school experience is a positive one for his students, many of whom have special needs. He's the first and last person from school they see each day, but he also goes to a lot of their extracurricular events to make sure they know they are valued members of their school community.

“Working together, it takes an entire school community to help our children achieve their full potential,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael F. Rice. “We are so grateful that Russ Clark and thousands of other dedicated education support staff professionals across Michigan work tirelessly each day to meet the needs of our students. Congratulations to Mr. Clark on receiving this award. We thank him for making each of his students know that they are important and valued.”

According to the MDE, Clark is known for his Wednesday treats and making sure each student's birthday is special by getting them a gift, as well as putting together holiday treat bags funded out of his own pocket.

Before starting his route, he checks in with school staff and is constantly offering to lend a hand in the bus garage. Coworkers describe him as an exemplary teammate who works with other school staff for the betterment of students and their families, colleagues and the district.

