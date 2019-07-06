ROCKFORD, Mich. - A large Catholic church in Rockford is about to get even bigger.

Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Parish broke ground on a huge school expansion and new rectory Friday, June 7. It took place on parish property behind Our Lady of Consolation School.

The $3.4 million, 9,600-square-foot addition to its school will include six classroom, additional restrooms, a bus loop and entry and 73 new parking spaces. Three portable classes, currently situated in the future location of the expansion, will be removed at the end of this school year.

The parish is also building a new $680,000, 3,350-square-foot rectory. It will include four bedroom. In addition to housing parish priests, it will also have room to house several retired members of the clergy and will be ADA-compliant.

The anticipated project completion date is January 2020, with students beginning to use the new classrooms when they return from Christmas break.

A Facebook Group has been created to track the progress of construction. To join the group, visit Rooted in Christ, Growing to Serve Campaign Projects on Facebook.

