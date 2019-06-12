ROCKFORD, Mich. — If it didn't feel like the holiday season already, this weekend might tell a different story! A number of communities will be lighting Christmas trees and hosting lighting ceremonies.

On Friday, Dec. 6, Rockford will be hosting its official Holiday Lighting Ceremony in Peppler Park on the Dam Overlook. There will be a chance to enjoy Christmas carols sung by the Rockford Public Schools Choir, a message from the Mayor Tom McNamara and free carriage rides at the Rotary Pavilion from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m.

Also happening Friday, the official Christmas tree at Rosa Parks Circle downtown Grand Rapids will be lit up. There will be gingerbread cookies and hot chocolate, cultural booths, a Grand Rapids Fire Department fire engine or a Grand Rapids Police Department, ice skating performance by the WMU Synchronized Skating Teams. All the details about the annual event can be found here.

Santa will be on the Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm an Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The farm is 3025 6 Mile Rd NW in Grand Rapids. Families can get wagon rides out to Santa’s Cabin on the property and take a turns sharing their Christmas lists. Bring the cameras -- there will be plenty of opportunity for photo ops perfect for holiday cards. After visiting with Santa, there are donuts, cider and crafts at the barn.

More holiday events in West Michigan:

