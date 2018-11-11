INDIANAPOLIS - The Rockford High School Marching Band is ranked 14th in the nation after competing in the 2018 Bands of America National Championship.

The competition took place in Indianapolis on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8-10.

One hundred marching bands from across the country compete in the prelims at the championship, 30 bands advance to the semi-finals and 12 bands compete in the finals.

Rockford also took first place in their flight in the Michigan Competing Band Association competition on Saturday, Nov. 3.

The marching band previously received national recognition in 2017 when they participated in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

