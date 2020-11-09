Staff member at Rockford Middle School tests positive for COVID-19

The person was not present in the building during the period where they would be contagious.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Leaders at Rockford Public Schools are notifying the public that a staff member at the North Rockford Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.

They say the person was not present in the building during the period when they would be contagious, so no contact tracing for the school is required.

The school is assuring parents that they are following procedures previously established for this scenario and they are working with the Kent County Health Department.

“We will diligently enforce all protocols in place for the safe return to school on Monday, September 14, including mandatory face coverings, promoting hand washing, suspension of large group gatherings, increased cleaning schedules and adjusted lunch and hallway protocols,” the school said via its note to parents. “We are taking all appropriate measures according to the MI SafeStart Roadmap to prevent the spread of illness and we appreciate your efforts at home as well.”

Parents with concerns or questions are asked to contact the North RMS Principal Lissa Weidenfeller.

